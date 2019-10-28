13 employees of airlines, airports failed alcohol test since Sep 16 : DGCA official
Thirteen employees of airlines and airports have failed breath analyser tests since September 16 and they have been suspended for three months, a DGCA official said on Monday.
Seven employees of IndiGo, and one airside worker each of GoAir and SpiceJet have failed the alcohol tests since the rules were issued, the official said.
The aviation regulator in September had issued rules for the tests to be conducted at all airports for airside workers, including those handling aircraft maintenance, air traffic control (ATC) and ground handling services.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
FEATURE-'Broken system' starves U.S. oil boom of immigrant workers
HAL workers begin indefinite strike
UPDATE 4-Rescue workers battle mudslips, waist-high waters in typhoon-hit Japan
Deviation from party line may invite action, U'khand BJP warns workers
TSRTC strike: Workers to hold 'Rasta Roko' across Telangana tomorrow