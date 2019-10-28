International Development News
Development News Edition

65-year-old man gets stuck in Thane Rly stn lift, rescued

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thane
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 14:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 14:56 IST
65-year-old man gets stuck in Thane Rly stn lift, rescued

A senior citizen got stuck in a lift in Thane railway station on Monday morning and was rescued after more than 90 minutes, police said. Thane Regional Disaster Management Cell official Santosh Kadam said the incident happened at around 6:45am when 65-year-old Anand Chaike, a resident of Kalwa township, got stuck after the lift malfunctioned.

"He was stuck in the lift for 90 minutes before we managed to bring him out safely. He is fine and left a little while later," Kadam added. A video of the incident, which went viral on social media, showed the man looking dazed and tired as the rescue team brought him out of the lift.

Thane on the Central Railway network is among the busiest stations in the country..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

EU hopes to endorse Brexit delay to Jan. 31 with earlier departure possible -sources

Science News Summary: NASA plans to send water-hunting robot to moon surface in 2022

Labour is waiting for EU Brexit delay before taking election decision - health spokesman

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Wentworth Season 8 is definitely one of the most anticipated television series in Australia and fans are ardently looking forward to the announcement of its official premiere date. Here we have some latest updates on the upcoming season. Re...

FEATURE-Kenya issues smart ID cards to protect fishing and forests

By Hannah McNeish LAMU, Kenya, Oct 28 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Fishing communities on Kenyas north coast will be the first to benefit from smart identity cards aimed at distinguishing genuine fishermen and loggers from poachers who raid...

Italy PM says Umbria defeat must not impact government

A landslide victory for the opposition centre-right in a regional election in Umbria must not impact the work of the Italian government, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Monday.We are here to govern with courage and determination. A re...

Chinese Communist Party kicks off delayed conclave to discuss HK protests, trade war

Over 370 top officials of Chinas ruling Communist Party on Monday began the much-delayed four-day plenary session, regarded as a politically significant conclave for President Xi Jinping due to the growing unease in the party ranks over pro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019