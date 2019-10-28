65-year-old man gets stuck in Thane Rly stn lift, rescued

A senior citizen got stuck in a lift in Thane railway station on Monday morning and was rescued after more than 90 minutes, police said. Thane Regional Disaster Management Cell official Santosh Kadam said the incident happened at around 6:45am when 65-year-old Anand Chaike, a resident of Kalwa township, got stuck after the lift malfunctioned.

"He was stuck in the lift for 90 minutes before we managed to bring him out safely. He is fine and left a little while later," Kadam added. A video of the incident, which went viral on social media, showed the man looking dazed and tired as the rescue team brought him out of the lift.

Thane on the Central Railway network is among the busiest stations in the country..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)