In a bizarre ritual, villagers in Bhidawad, Ujjain allow cows to run over them every year on the second day after Diwali to express gratitude to the 'almighty'.

  ANI
  • |
  Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh)
  • |
  Updated: 28-10-2019 15:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 15:15 IST
MP: Villagers allow hundreds of cows to run over them as Diwali ritual
People lying down as cows run over them during a Diwali ritual in Madhya Pradesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a bizarre ritual, villagers in Bhidawad, Ujjain allow cows to run over them every year on the second day after Diwali to express gratitude to the 'almighty'. People driven by deep faith become a part of this daredevil act with a great enthusiasm.

A day after Diwali, the villagers here offer prayers at a temple and stay there for the entire night as a part of the ritual. On the second day, cows are driven over the devotees who lay their faces down on the ground. "It is an age-old ritual. Before this ritual, villagers here fast for five days and later this ritual takes place with great enthusiasm. Hundreds of cows are brought here to for this tradition," said Suresh Sisodia, a villager.

"People here believe that their wishes will come true if they lay down and cows are driven over them. They believe that over 30 crore lords reside inside a cow and they would bless them when the cows run over the people," he added. Villagers including men, women and children dance to drum beats and other musical instruments during the ritual.

"This ritual is known as Gauri Puja. People's wishes do come true if they participate in this ritual. Cows from across the village are gathered for this tradition. People get so excited to become a part of this tradition and lay down on the road," said Krishna Dubey, another villager. (ANI)

Also Read: As protest against APSRTC, Villagers in Srikakulam send children to school on bullock carts

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

