International Development News
Development News Edition

Jacobite faction prevents Orthodox priests, followers from

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kochi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 17:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 17:20 IST
Jacobite faction prevents Orthodox priests, followers from

Authorities on Monday failed to implement a court order directing to facilitate entry of Orthodox faction priests and followers into a church in Kothamangalam to offer prayers following strong resistance from Jacobite faction priests and faithful. The Orthodox faction priests and followers withdrew from the scene after their hours-long stand-off with Jacobite faction in front of the church.

They accused the police of failing to provide them security. Gates of the church were closed from inside by the priests and followers of the Jacobite faction when the Orthodox faction priests reached the church, known as Kothamangalam Cheriyapalli, armed with a court order directing the police to provide protection to their priests to conduct religious services in the church.

Even though the Supreme Court had nearly two years ago allowed the Orthodox faction to offer prayers at the church, members belonging to the rival faction allegedly prevented them from entering it. The Orthodox faction reached the church to take its possession after a court in Muvattupuzha directed the police to provide protection to their priests to conduct religious services in the church.

Amid high drama, the district administration declared the assembly of the Jacobite faction inside the church and the church premises as "illegal" and urged them to leave the place. However, the Jacobite priests and followers continued to remain in the church and its premises, forcing the Orthodox faction priests to wait outside.

"We hope that the authorities will take steps to implement the Apex Court order granting ownership of the Church to the Orthodox faction," an Orthodox priest said as they abandoned their Monday's plan to take the control of the church. Hundreds of people belonging to the Jacobite faction were camping in the church, considered to be a major pilgrim centre of Jacobite Church followers, preventing the implementation of the apex court's verdict when the Orthodox faction priests reached there to enter the place of worship.

Slogans were raised against the Orthodox faction to enter the Church located in Kothamangalam, a Jacobite stronghold in Kerala. A large number of police forces were deployed in the premises.

Orthodox faction priests said the Supreme Court order should be implemented. The Orthodox faction had moved the court after the state government failed to implement the top court order.

Last month, priests and followers of Malankara Syrian Orthodox Church had entered the Piravom Valiyapalli near here and took its possession amid strong protests by the Jacobite faction members. The Orthodox faction could enter the church following a High Court directive to the state police to implement the Supreme Court order.

Two years ago, the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the Orthodox faction on a dispute with rival Jacobite faction over control of over 1,000 churches and properties in Kerala. PTI TGB SS SS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Getty Fire: Evacuation zone expanded; new evacuation center opened

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

EU hopes to endorse Brexit delay to Jan. 31 with earlier departure possible -sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-New tuberculosis treatment for developing countries to cost $1,040

A newly approved three-drug treatment for tuberculosis will be available in 150 countries including India and South Africa, priced at 1,040 for a complete regimen, more than twice the cost proposed in the past by advocacy groups for other t...

U.S. rejects sanctions sought by China in tariffs case, going to arbitration - trade official

The United States rejected Chinas request on Monday for 2.4 billion in compensatory sanctions for alleged U.S. failure to comply with a World Trade Organization WTO ruling, sending it to arbitration, Geneva trade official said.WTO appeals j...

Silver futures slip by Rs 51 on low demand

Silver prices fell by Rs 51 to Rs 46,440 per kg in futures trade on Monday as investors reduced their positions even as the metal gained overseas. Silver contracts for December delivery traded lower by Rs 51, or 0.11 per cent, to Rs 46,440 ...

TB Alliance grants licence to Macleods for manufacturing anti-TB drug

TB Alliance, a not-for-profit organisation, on Monday said it has granted a non-exclusive licence to manufacture anti-TB drug pretomanid to Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Macleods has agreed to commercialise the anti-tuberculosis TB medicine...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019