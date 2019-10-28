Jaishankar meets Nicaragua's FM, holds discussions on strengthening ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday welcomed Nicaragua's decision to reopen its embassy in India and discussed with his Nicaraguan counterpart measures to further strengthen bilateral cooperation. Denis Moncada Colindres, the foreign minister of the Central American nation, is on a visit to India from October 27 to October 29.

He met Jaishankar here and held discussions with him on strengthening cooperation. "Pleasure to receive Nicaraguan FM @DenisCanciller. Productive discussions on further strengthening our ongoing cooperation. Welcome Nicaragua's decision to reopen its Embassy in India," Jaishankar said in tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)