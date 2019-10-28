Man shot dead in UP's Kaushambi

A 25-year-old man was shot dead and his parents were thrashed over a dispute at Narwar Patti village here, police said on Monday. Lalta Prasad had a dispute over some issue with accused Bhoop Singh following which the latter came with his three aides and fired at the former on Sunday night, Kokhraj SHO Ajeet Pandey said.

When the victim's parents tried to save him, they were also beaten up. "Lalta Prasad succumbed to his injuries as he was being taken to a hospital. His parents are undergoing treatment at a community health centre. A case has been registered against Bhoop Singh," the SHO said, adding that the body had been sent for a post-mortem examination.

