Odisha CM sanctions Rs 17.5 crore for 587 police stations

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday sanctioned an additional contingency fund of Rs 17.5 crore for all the 587 police stations across the state, an official said. Patnaik sanctioned the amount based on the feedback from the public under the 'Mo Sarkar' (my government) program launched on October 2.

Under the 'Mo Sarkar' program, Patnaik and senior officers talk to people who visited police stations to get feedback from them about their visit. The people were asked about the behavior of personnel in police stations and others. As the government is committed to provide quality service to the people, it decided to ensure logistics available at police stations. In some police stations, the people could not get proper service for defective vehicles and inadequate funds for fuel, the official said.

A monthly amount of Rs 40,000 will be provided to 44 police stations under the Commissionerate of police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack twin jurisdiction, Rs 30,000 to 142 police stations in urban areas and Rs 20,000 to 351 police stations in rural areas, a release of the Chief Ministers office said. This apart, it has also been decided to provide Rs 30,000 per month to four Mahila police stations, 5 Traffic police stations, 15 Railway police stations, four Cyber police stations, one Economic Offences police station, one STF police station, one HRPC police station and one Crime Branch police station, it said.

Similarly, Rs 20,000 per month will be given to 18 Marine police stations, it added.

