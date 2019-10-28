International Development News
Development News Edition

Agreement on strategic partnership council will elevate India-S Arabia relations: PM

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 18:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 18:23 IST
Agreement on strategic partnership council will elevate India-S Arabia relations: PM
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Twitter (@MEAIndia)

Ahead of his visit to Saudi Arabia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday the establishment of the Strategic Partnership Council will further elevate the relations between the two countries. The prime minister is leaving for Saudi Arabia tonight at the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud to attend the Plenary Session of the 3rd Future Investment Initiative Forum being held in Riyadh.

During his visit, Modi will hold bilateral discussions with the King of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. "I will also meet and discuss with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman several matters of bilateral cooperation as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest," Modi said before his departure.

India and Saudi Arabia have traditionally enjoyed close and friendly relations. Saudi Arabia has been one of the largest and reliable suppliers of India's energy needs, the prime minister said. During his visit to New Delhi in February 2019, the Crown Prince had committed to invest over USD 100 billion in sectors of priority in India, Modi recalled.

Defense, security, trade, culture, education and people-to-people contacts are the other important areas of bilateral cooperation with Saudi Arabia, he said. "During the visit, the agreement for the establishment of the Strategic Partnership Council will further elevate the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership to a new level," he said.

The prime minister said he also looks forward to his participation in the Future Investment Initiative Forum where he will speak about the growing trade and investment opportunities for global investors in India as the country marches forward with a goal to become a USD 5-trillion economy by 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire forces road closures; new evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

EU hopes to endorse Brexit delay to Jan. 31 with earlier departure possible -sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Svitolina eases past Pliskova in WTA finals

Defending champion Elina Svitolina continued her dominance over world number two Karolina Pliskova with a straight-sets victory at the WTA Finals in China on Monday. Opening Purple Group, the eighth seed started her title defence impressive...

Afghanistan: 2 killed, 5 injured in IED blast in Nangarhar province

Two construction workers were killed and five others sustained injuries in an improvised explosive device IED blast at an under-construction school building in Afghanistans eastern province of Nangarhar on Monday morning, the provincial gov...

Indian paddler Payas Jain bags team gold in ITTF tourney

Indian paddler Payas Jain teamed up with South Koreas Seongil Jang and Sora Matsushima of Japan to win the gold medal at the ITTF World Cadet Challenge played in Wladyslawowo, Poland on Monday. The trio, representing Team Asia, was in great...

'Intensive' US-Turkey contact during Baghdadi raid: Ankara

Istanbul, Oct 28 AFP Turkey said Monday that its military and intelligence services had intensive contact with their American counterparts during the operation that led to the killing of Islamic State IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. US Pres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019