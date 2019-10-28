International Development News
Development News Edition

Guv requests JUTA to attend meeting to discuss UGC pay scale

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 19:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 18:53 IST
Guv requests JUTA to attend meeting to discuss UGC pay scale
Image Credit: Wikipedia

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is also the Chancellor of Jadavpur University, has requested the Jadavpur University Teachers' Association to attend a meeting with him to discuss the demand of implementing the revised UGC pay scale for the teachers. JUTA general secretary Partha Pratim Roy told PTI on Monday, the association, which is the major representative body of JU, will meet on Thursday when the university opens after Puja vacation and will decide on the issue of meeting Dhankhar and inform him accordingly.

Roy said on October 27 he got a call from the Governor's Office requesting him for a meeting between the Governor and JUTA to discuss the demand. "The caller from the Governor's office told us Hon'ble Chancellor wants to talk to me and other JUTA representatives to discuss the issue related to our demand for a hike in salary.

I was also informed that the governor has read reports about our proposed ceasework program on November 19 and 20 ..." the JUTA general secretary said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire forces road closures; new evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

EU hopes to endorse Brexit delay to Jan. 31 with earlier departure possible -sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal hopes to woo Chinese travellers as first direct flight between Kathmandu, Beijing launched

With the launch of the first direct flight from Kathmandu to Beijing, Nepal hopes to woo more Chinese travellers to the Himalayan nation, a senior Nepalese minister has said. Himalaya Airlines, a Nepal-China joint venture aviation company, ...

Air India's plane carries 'Ik Onkar' symbol to celebrate Guru Nanak's birth anniv

In a unique gesture to mark Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Devs 550th birth anniversary, Air India has depicted Sikh religious symbol Ik Onkar on the tail of one of its aircraft, set to operate its maiden flight to Stansted in the UK from Amrit...

Women cheated of Rs Rs 41.40 lakh; one booked

A man has been booked for allegedly cheating more than 100 women to the tune of Rs 41.40 lakh by promising them higher returns and facilitating their participation in programmes of big industrialists here in Maharashtra, police said on Mond...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complanning. TO...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019