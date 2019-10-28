Shah, Rupani greet people on occasion of Gujarati New Year

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani greeted people on Sunday on the occasion of Gujarati New Year. Meeting a steady stream of visitors at his residence in SG Highway area here, Shah and his wife extended New year greetings.

Among the BJP leaders who visited Shah's residence were former state home minister Rajni Patel, former transport minister Vallabh Kakadiya and sitting MLA Pradeep Parmar. Shah is on a four-day visit to Gujarat since October 25 and is likely to leave for New Delhi late evening.

Rupani met people at the Ahmedabad Circuit House, having visited the Bhadrakali Temple here earlier in the day. "I prayed for the well-being of the people of Gujarat.

I prayed that Gujarat continues to move forward as a safe, prosperous and developed state," he told reporters.

