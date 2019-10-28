Scooter-borne couple mowed down by unknown vehicle in Chirag Delhi

A couple was killed after being hit by an unknown vehicle while they were returning from a temple in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji area on Diwali, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday at around 5.30 am.

The couple, resident of Chirag Delhi, was returning home from the temple when an unknown vehicle hit their scooter near a flyover, a senior police officer said. The victims were rushed to hospital where they were declared brought dead. Their bodies have been handed over to the family members after the autopsy, the police added.

