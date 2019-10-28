International Development News
Delhi man arrested in a year-old murder case: Police

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 28-10-2019 20:00 IST
  • |
  Created: 28-10-2019 19:57 IST
Representative image

A 58-year-old man was arrested from south Delhi for allegedly killing a person over property dispute last year, police said on Monday. Gyanender Kangar, a resident of Tuglakabad village, was on the run for over a year and was carrying a bounty of Rs 50,000, they said.

"On Saturday, police got a tip-off that Kangar would come near Amity International School, Saket, following which a trap was laid and Kangar was arrested around 4.30 pm," said Pramod Singh Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell). Kangar has four brothers and Subhash, one of them, had a property dispute over a plot of land in his village with one Jitender, police said.

On June 8, 2018, Jitender, along with his family members, came to the house of Subhash for settlement, but a heated argument started between them. Subhash and his other family members attacked Jitender and his family with wooden sticks, they said. Jitender and four members of his family got severe injuries. Kartar, one of accused, had also fired with his license pistol. Jitender succumbed to his injuries in hospital, police said.

Seven persons have already been arrested but Subhash, his son Manish and brother Kangar were absconding, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

