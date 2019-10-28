Man arrested for rape bid on 6-year-old niece

A 21-year-old man was arrested here for attempting to rape his six-year-old niece, police said on Monday. According to the circle officer of police Alok Mishra, the accused was in an inebriated state when he tried to rape his niece. "On a complaint of the girl's mother, a case has been registered and the accused arrested. The girl has been sent for medical examination," the police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)