Murder sparks clash in village in Guj's Patan, 2 cops injured

The murder of a 45-year-old man on Monday sparked a clash among two communities in a village in Gujarat's Patan district, resulting in injuries to two policemen and some residents, an official said. Kamabhai Dabhi, belonging to the OBC Nadoda-Rajput community, was killed after an altercation with a group of men from the Kshatriya community in Baspa village in Sami taluka, an official said.

"Baspa has around 10 Kshatriya households while those from the Nadoda-Rajput community are in a majority. In the morning today, three to four Kshatriya men had an altercation with two Nadoda men. In an attack, Kshatriya men killed one person while another was injured, sparking a group clash," said Patan SP Akshayraj Makwana. "A deputy superintendent of police and one more personnel were injured while trying to stop the violence. We have arrested one person suspected to be involved in the murder," he added.

The situation was now under control and heavy police presence was being maintained in the village, he said. "Two separate FIRs, one pertaining to the murder and the other on the rioting, are being registered in Sami police station," Makwana said.

