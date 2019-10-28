International Development News
Development News Edition

Murder sparks clash in village in Guj's Patan, 2 cops injured

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 20:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 20:53 IST
Murder sparks clash in village in Guj's Patan, 2 cops injured
Image Credit: pixabay

The murder of a 45-year-old man on Monday sparked a clash among two communities in a village in Gujarat's Patan district, resulting in injuries to two policemen and some residents, an official said. Kamabhai Dabhi, belonging to the OBC Nadoda-Rajput community, was killed after an altercation with a group of men from the Kshatriya community in Baspa village in Sami taluka, an official said.

"Baspa has around 10 Kshatriya households while those from the Nadoda-Rajput community are in a majority. In the morning today, three to four Kshatriya men had an altercation with two Nadoda men. In an attack, Kshatriya men killed one person while another was injured, sparking a group clash," said Patan SP Akshayraj Makwana. "A deputy superintendent of police and one more personnel were injured while trying to stop the violence. We have arrested one person suspected to be involved in the murder," he added.

The situation was now under control and heavy police presence was being maintained in the village, he said. "Two separate FIRs, one pertaining to the murder and the other on the rioting, are being registered in Sami police station," Makwana said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Russia's Lukoil, Hungary's MOL to sign dirty oil settlement - sources

Russian oil producer Lukoil and Hungarian energy company MOL are set to sign a settlement deal over contaminated oil during Russian President Putins visit to Budapest this week, four industry sources told Reuters. A high level of organic ch...

Pune bank takes 'possession' of NCP MLA Munde's flat over dues

A Pune-based bank has taken symbolic possession of a flat owned by newly-elected NCP MLA Dhananjay Munde here in Maharashtra for alleged non-payment of loan of Rs 70 lakh. The NCP leader defeated his cousin Pankaja Munde of the BJP in the j...

Report: Injured Wizards' Wall in buyout talks with Adidas

Injured WashingtonWizards All-Star guard John Wall is in buyout talks with Adidas for the final three years of his second contract with the apparel company, ESPN reported. Wall re-signed with Adidas in 2018 but has been sidelined for three ...

Woman, steals 2k gold, silver from in-laws house, held

A woman, her parents, and brother were arrested on Monday in connection with the robbery of two kg gold ornaments and silver items from her in-laws house here, police said. The mother-in-law had given a complaint on October 21 that she foun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019