International Development News
Development News Edition

Pollution level fall relative in Delhi, health still at risk: Doctors

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 21:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 21:07 IST
Pollution level fall relative in Delhi, health still at risk: Doctors
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Delhi's pollution level may have witnessed a fall post this Diwali, but doctors said the reduction is "only relative" and the pollutants still pose "serious health hazards". Doctors at various hospitals emphasized the need to take precautions, especially those who are susceptible to pulmonary ailments like asthma, bronchitis or those having eye-related problems.

According to Dr Arvind Kumar, lung surgeon at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here, there has only been a "relative fall" in the pollution level but it is still a serious hazard for health. "The intake of every 22 micrograms per cubic meter of polluted air is equivalent to smoking a cigarette. So whether the PM2.5 level is 700 or 300 units, the impact is still as bad. People should not get complacent that the air quality has improved, as the improvement is not absolute but only relative," he told PTI.

Kumar said people flouted norms and restrictions imposed on bursting of crackers at several places in Delhi, and at no place the AQI stood less than 300. "I would say, the pollution level has come down with concomitant good effects on health when the level reaches 60 or even 100. But has it fallen to that level anywhere? Telling that pollution had come down by a certain percentage is slipping into a sense of complacency," he said.

A hazy cocktail of emissions from fireworks, stubble burning, and vehicles hung over the national capital a day after Diwali on Monday when the air quality index (AQI) plummeted to "very poor", the worst-recorded level this season. The city's AQI stood at 368, a huge improvement over the last year when it touched as high as 642, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Delhi Pollution Control Authority (DPCC).

AQI at 4 pm on Diwali day on Sunday stood at 337. Kumar also said it was too early to assess the impact of "relative increase in pollution" and one will have to wait for a few days.

Doctors at other hospitals also said the impact of the polluted air is "still bad" but it "would be to early to say that there has been an increase in fresh cases". "Because of the bad air quality, patients who already suffer from asthma, bronchitis or are allergic to dust have been turning up at the hospital. So there are hardly any fresh cases. A rise in the cases of difficulty in breathing, runny nose, sore throat and chest infections and aggravated asthma are usually seen post-Diwali celebrations," a senior doctor from the department of respiratory medicine at the RML Hospital said.

Besides, children and elderly people facing breathing trouble also have been visiting the OPD, he said. Dr Hasnain Reza, head of Accident and Emergency at Fortis hospital here, said his department sees over 100 people who have suffered injuries from fire or crackers or something related to Diwali festivities.

"Yesterday and today, we have treated elderly people for breathing difficulties. These occur because of the overall air pollutants and the chemicals in the crackers. The effect of the crackers in terms of pollutants remains for a few days. Eye injuries include itching or loss of vision," he said. "Overall injuries have not declined. The air in Delhi-NCR was in the very poor category which was recorded at the Lodhi observatory today. This contributed to the overall cases we saw," he said.

Dr Gyan Bharti, Pulmonologist, Columbia Asia Hospital in Ghaziabad, said, "Every now and then we get patients but post-Diwali the footfall increased by 15-30 percent". "The incessant burning of crackers affects health due to rising air pollution which increases asthma and allergic reactions. The problem also aggravates due to the burning of agricultural residues in nearby states, emissions from motor vehicles and industrial pollution, and construction activities and roadside dust," he said.

Dr K K Aggarwal, a cardiologist and former president of the Indian Medical Association, said the harmful effects of air pollution are well-recognized. "Short-term particulate exposure is associated with acute coronary events (heart attack) in patients with underlying coronary artery disease. PM1, PM2.5 and PM10 are risk factors of all-cause, cardiovascular, stroke, respiratory, and COPD mortality. Children and older adults, including those with existing health problems such as asthma or heart ailments, are at high risk," he said.

Doctors have asked people to take precautions and avoid early morning and late evening walks as the concentration of pollutants is highest during this period. Schools should avoid outdoor assemblies, sports activities and other physical activities in the early morning hours, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-French police arrest far-right supporter over mosque shooting

French police have arrested a man suspected of firing shots at a mosque in Bayonne in the southwest of France on Monday.Two people, aged 74 and 78, were seriously injured in the shooting at 1420 GMT as they tried to prevent the attacker fro...

Health News Roundup: New tuberculosis treatment for developing countries to cost $1,040

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.GlaxoSmithKline starts late-stage trial for experimental antibioticGlaxoSmithKline Plc said on Monday it has begun a late-stage study testing its experimental antibiotic in patients with ...

Macron takes aim at Islamic 'separatism' in France

President Emmanuel Macron on Monday urged Frances Muslim community to step up the fight against separatism as he toughened his rhetoric against Islamic radicalism in the wake of a deadly attack. The centrist Macron, whose main political riv...

Haryana CM, Dy CM both promise to give state a 'stable, honest' govt

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his deputy Dushyant Chautala both on Monday said the BJP-JJP alliance will provide a stable and honest government to the state and work for the welfare of all sections of the society. We will p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019