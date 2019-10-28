'Pu'cherry now water-rich due to timely desilting of channels': Bedi

Puducherry has now become water-rich due to the timely desilting of irrigation channels, with the cooperation of private institutions and outfits, Lt Governor Kiran Bedi said here on Monday. She said these measures had helped prevent floods in the vicinity of the channels.

In a WhatsApp message, she said desilting of 86 km of irrigation channels and 18 kms of urban drains was carried out through the combined efforts of the PWD and commissioners of Municipalities and Commune panchayats. This was done with the 'abundant community help and voluntary participation of institutions and industries under corporate social responsibility scheme', she said.

She claimed that agriculture too was benefitted with "irrigation channels flowing with river and rainwater due to increased carrying capacity." Several corporate and educational institutions generously supported the desilting scheme which has helped Puducherry become water-rich, she said. Bedi said that a notified Standard Operating Procedure was already in place to sustain the practice.

The work done by private players would be recognized at a function in Raj Nivas here on November 4, she said. Bedi said this people-participatory method and system had facilitated desilting 'without the exchange of any money between the government and donors as payments were made by donors directly to those supply the machinery and equipment for the desilting operation'.

