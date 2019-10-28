International Development News
Development News Edition

'Pu'cherry now water-rich due to timely desilting of channels': Bedi

  • PTI
  • |
  • Puducherry
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 21:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 21:25 IST
'Pu'cherry now water-rich due to timely desilting of channels': Bedi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Puducherry has now become water-rich due to the timely desilting of irrigation channels, with the cooperation of private institutions and outfits, Lt Governor Kiran Bedi said here on Monday. She said these measures had helped prevent floods in the vicinity of the channels.

In a WhatsApp message, she said desilting of 86 km of irrigation channels and 18 kms of urban drains was carried out through the combined efforts of the PWD and commissioners of Municipalities and Commune panchayats. This was done with the 'abundant community help and voluntary participation of institutions and industries under corporate social responsibility scheme', she said.

She claimed that agriculture too was benefitted with "irrigation channels flowing with river and rainwater due to increased carrying capacity." Several corporate and educational institutions generously supported the desilting scheme which has helped Puducherry become water-rich, she said. Bedi said that a notified Standard Operating Procedure was already in place to sustain the practice.

The work done by private players would be recognized at a function in Raj Nivas here on November 4, she said. Bedi said this people-participatory method and system had facilitated desilting 'without the exchange of any money between the government and donors as payments were made by donors directly to those supply the machinery and equipment for the desilting operation'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana, Punjab record spike in farm fires; SAFAR says share in Delhi pollution will go up

While Delhi continues to grapple with deteriorating air quality, Punjab and Haryana recorded an increase of at least 2,400 farm fires, a major contributor to the air pollution in the national capital, till October 27, according to governmen...

Macron takes aim at Islamic 'separatism' in France

Paris, Oct 28 AFP President Emmanuel Macron on Monday urged Frances Muslim community to step up the fight against separatism as he toughened his rhetoric against Islamic radicalism in the wake of a deadly attack. The centrist Macron, whose ...

Haryana CM, Dy CM both promise to give state a 'stable, honest' govt

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his deputy Dushyant Chautala both on Monday said the BJP-JJP alliance will provide a stable and honest government to the state and work for the welfare of all sections of the society. We will p...

Stir enters 24th day; woman bus conductor kills self, fasting

A woman bus conductor working for Telangana State Road Transport Corporation, whose employees are on strike since October 5 over various demands, allegedly committed suicide by hanging at her home here, police said on Monday. This is the se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019