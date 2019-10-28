International Development News
Woman commits suicide by jumping off 3rd floor of building in Delhi

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 21:56 IST
  • Created: 28-10-2019 21:48 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 27-year-old woman, who was suffering from mental illness, allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the third floor of a building in Southeast Delhi's Tughlakabad Extension on Monday morning, police said. Joshna Murmur, a native of Malda in West Bengal, had come to Delhi in August and was working as a domestic help here, they said.

She was sent to work as a maid at two places -- Kavi Nagar in Ghaziabad and Sarita Vihar in Southeast Delhi -- by a placement agency. But both the employers sent her back, complaining that she did not work properly and cited language problem as the other reason, a senior police official said. Investigations revealed that the woman was suffering from mental illness, the official said.

Her family was informed and inquest proceedings were initiated, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

