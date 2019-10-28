Woman commits suicide by jumping off 3rd floor of building in Delhi

A 27-year-old woman, who was suffering from mental illness, allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the third floor of a building in Southeast Delhi's Tughlakabad Extension on Monday morning, police said. Joshna Murmur, a native of Malda in West Bengal, had come to Delhi in August and was working as a domestic help here, they said.

She was sent to work as a maid at two places -- Kavi Nagar in Ghaziabad and Sarita Vihar in Southeast Delhi -- by a placement agency. But both the employers sent her back, complaining that she did not work properly and cited language problem as the other reason, a senior police official said. Investigations revealed that the woman was suffering from mental illness, the official said.

Her family was informed and inquest proceedings were initiated, police said.

