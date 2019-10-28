International Development News
Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra summoned by ED in Iqbal Mirchi PMLA case

Raj Kundra (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

The ED has summoned Raj Kundra, the businessman husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, in connection with its money laundering probe against late gangster Iqbal Mirchi and others, officials said on Monday. They said Kundra has been asked to depose before the investigating officer of the case here on November 4 and his statement is expected to be recorded once he appears.

The proceedings are being conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the officials said. The central probe agency is looking at Kundra's purported dealings with Ranjeet Bindra and a firm called Bastian Hospitality in connection with this case.

Some business dealings between the two need detailed information and hence the summons, the officials said. Bindra has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the case sometime back.

Kundra had earlier denied any wrongdoing in these business dealings. Mirchi, who died in 2013 in London, is alleged to be the right-hand man of global terrorist Dawood Ibrahim in drug trafficking and extortion crimes.

The ED has filed a criminal case against Mirchi, his family and others to probe money laundering charges for alleged illegal dealings in purchase and sale of costly real estate assets in Mumbai. The PMLA case is based on multiple Mumbai Police FIRs and the ED has conducted multiple raids in this case over the last few months.

