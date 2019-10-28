International Development News
Development News Edition

Civic bodies intensify action for curbing pollution; SDMC imposes penalty worth over Rs 1.63 cr

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 22:50 IST
  • Created: 28-10-2019 22:49 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Intensifying its efforts to mitigate air pollution, the SDMC on Monday said it has issued 3,477 challans for several violations and collected over Rs 1.63 cr as a penalty in the last 10 days, a senior official said. "As many as 4,125 sites have been inspected across the four zones in the last 10 days and around 9,505 MT construction waste has been removed from public places and roads. Also, water sprinklers deployed in all four zones, have covered around 1603 km space," he said.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation, in a statement issued on Monday, said it has issued 3,477 challans in total amounting to Rs 1,63,78,700 in the last 10 days. The violations included burning of solid waste, garbage, dry leaves, and plastic, rubber and construction activities in all four zones.

"The West Zone authorities today slapped challan worth Rs 5,000 on the DDA for burning of garbage and violating the NGT Act 2010. Officials found that fire broke out at DDA land in the Keshopuram area and the reason for this fire incident was burning of garbage in large quantity," the statement said. "The West Zone officials took the immediate action to douse the fire with the help of fire brigade and took quick stringent action by issuing notice and challan against the DDA," it said.

EDMC authorities also collected penalty worth over Rs 41 lakh from violators between October 14 and 27, another official said. The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has issued 48 challans for burning garbage in the open, 12 challans for emission from construction activities, among other actions, imposing a penalty of Rs 2.5 lakh on October 27, officials said.

Besides, water sprinkling to settle dust continued in each of the 104 wards. The NDMC inspected 5,637 locations and found 2,389 violations against which 2,340 challans have been issued, an imposing penalty of over Rs 1.16 crore since October 15, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

