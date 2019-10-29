International Development News
Development News Edition

Kedarnath shrine closes on Tuesday for winter season

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dehradun
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 13:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 13:17 IST
Kedarnath shrine closes on Tuesday for winter season
Image Credit: Wikipedia

The sacred portals of the Himalayan shrine of Kedarnath were closed on Tuesday for the winter season. Around 1200 devotees attended the ceremony as the gates of the Himalayan shrine were closed at 8.30 am, temple committee sources said.

An idol of the presiding deity Lord Shiva was taken in a flower bedecked palanquin after the closure of the portals to be carried to the Omkareshwar Temple at Ukhimath where he will be worshipped during the next six months. Chants of "Jai Baba Kedar" filled the air as the procession left for Ukhimath to a tune played by the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry band.

The procession will reach the Omkareshwar Temple on October 31 via Rampur and Guptkashi. A total of 9,97,585 devotees paid obeisance at the shrine this season, a temple committee spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-Saudi Aramco aims to begin planned IPO on Nov. 3 -sources

Saudi Aramco aims to announce the start of its initial public offering IPO on Nov. 3, three people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters, after delaying the deal earlier this month to give advisers time to secure cornerstone inve...

Indian toddler stuck in well found dead during rescue attempt

A two-year-old boy who fell into a well while playing outside his house in southern India died during an 80-hour-long rescue operation, state authorities said on Tuesday. Sujith Wilson fell into the deep open well on Oct. 25.Well, falls are...

FOREX-Trade deal hopes spur Aussie gains vs Swiss franc for a 3rd day

Risk-oriented currencies strengthened on Tuesday with the Australian dollar climbing for a third consecutive session against the Swiss franc as hopes for an easing in Sino-U.S. trade tensions buoyed sentiment. Underpinning risk appetite in ...

14 cattle die in UP after consuming poisonous fodder

At least 14 cattle, including cows and buffaloes, died after consuming poisonous fodder at Kaderghar village in neighbouring Shamli district, police said on Tuesday. The cattle died after eating the fodder on Monday evening, they said.A med...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019