14 cattle die in UP after consuming poisonous fodder

At least 14 cattle, including cows and buffaloes, died after consuming poisonous fodder at Kaderghar village in neighbouring Shamli district, police said on Tuesday. The cattle died after eating the fodder on Monday evening, they said.

A medical team has been dispatched to the village for ascertaining the incident. The carcasses have been sent for post-mortem examination and an investigation is underway, police said. Meanwhile, state cabinet minister Suresh Rana visited the village and assured the cow owners, who lost their cattle, of providing monetary assistance.

