International Development News
Development News Edition

14 cattle die in UP after consuming poisonous fodder

  • PTI
  • |
  • Muzaffarnagar
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 13:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 13:49 IST
14 cattle die in UP after consuming poisonous fodder

At least 14 cattle, including cows and buffaloes, died after consuming poisonous fodder at Kaderghar village in neighbouring Shamli district, police said on Tuesday. The cattle died after eating the fodder on Monday evening, they said.

A medical team has been dispatched to the village for ascertaining the incident. The carcasses have been sent for post-mortem examination and an investigation is underway, police said. Meanwhile, state cabinet minister Suresh Rana visited the village and assured the cow owners, who lost their cattle, of providing monetary assistance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Pedestrian detection systems produce mixed results in safety study

The performance of modern pedestrian detection systems varies widely between carmakers, with high-end luxury brands generally faring better and other models failing to recognize pedestrians altogether, according to a study released on Tuesd...

2 killed in motorcycle crash in UP's Chitrakoot

Two people were killed on Tuesday when two motorcycles collided with each other in Bheekhampur village of Chitrakoot district on Tuesday, police said. An elderly person and a young man were killed in the accident, while one other person was...

Smriti Irani on 2-day visit to Amethi from Oct 30

Union Minister Smriti Irani will be on a two-day visit to her Lok Sabha constituency Amethi from October 30 and take part in a series of programmes, a BJP leader said on Tuesday. During her visit, the Union textiles minister will interact w...

Kenyan researchers work to produce East Africa's first antivenom

Kenyan mother Beth Mwende heard her sleeping three-year-old cry out, but did not worry further after the child quickly settled - until the next morning, when she found her daughter, Mercy, semi-conscious with two fang marks in the neck.I di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019