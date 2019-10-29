International Development News
Development News Edition

Boy shot dead in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 14:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 14:36 IST
Boy shot dead in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 17-year-old boy was shot dead allegedly by a group of four men in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area, police said. The incident took place on late Monday night, they said.

According to police, the boy was on his motorcycle near Lal Bagh, when the four men allegedly opened fire at him before fleeing the spot. The boy suffered gunshot wounds and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.

He was a resident of Mukundpur and was known to the accused, who also belong to the same area, the officer said. "A case has been registered and we have zeroed in on a few suspects," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya said.

Police are trying to find out the motive of crime. Footage of CCTV cameras in and around the crime scene are being scanned to ascertain the sequence of event, the officer said. The post-mortem will be conducted at Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Brussels court delays hearing on former Catalan leader Puigdemont

Catalonias ex-regional leader Carles Puigdemont said on Tuesday that a Brussels court had postponed a hearing on an arrest warrant issued by Spain to seek his extradition.The court will hear the matter on Dec. 16, Puigdemont told reporters ...

FM exhorts India Inc to expand reach to poor, North East states

Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday exhorted India Inc to expand CSR reach to poor states like Jharkhand, Chattisgarh, Bihar and North East region. Appreciating that companies have spent about Rs 13,000 crore last year ...

UK government will accept opposition amendment to hold election on Dec. 11-BBC

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons government will agree to an amendment put forward by opposition parties to hold an election on Dec. 11, the BBC reported on Tuesday citing unnamed sources from Johnsons office.Johnson said on Monday tha...

Ukrainian troops withdrawing from eastern town - foreign minister

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said a planned troop withdrawal in the eastern town of Zolote would start on Tuesday, a confidence-building measure ahead of peace talks that he hopes will take place at the end of November.Ukraini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019