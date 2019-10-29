Boy shot dead in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar

A 17-year-old boy was shot dead allegedly by a group of four men in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area, police said. The incident took place on late Monday night, they said.

According to police, the boy was on his motorcycle near Lal Bagh, when the four men allegedly opened fire at him before fleeing the spot. The boy suffered gunshot wounds and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.

He was a resident of Mukundpur and was known to the accused, who also belong to the same area, the officer said. "A case has been registered and we have zeroed in on a few suspects," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya said.

Police are trying to find out the motive of crime. Footage of CCTV cameras in and around the crime scene are being scanned to ascertain the sequence of event, the officer said. The post-mortem will be conducted at Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)