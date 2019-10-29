International Development News
Repairs to slow down traffic on Mumbai-Hyderabad route

  Aurangabad
  Updated: 29-10-2019 15:14 IST
  Created: 29-10-2019 15:14 IST
The repair work on a minor damage detected on the railway track between Potul and Lasur here will slow down trains on the Mumbai-Nanded-Hyderabad route, an official said on Tuesday. A local farmer detected a damage in the welding of the railway track and informed railway officials at Potul and Lasur stations in Maharahtra's Aurangabad district on Tuesday morning.

"We will complete the repairs in the next two days. Trains on the Mumbai-Nanded-Hyderabad route will be slowed down to avoid accidents. We have set the speed limit to 30 km per hour," public relations officer of South Central Railway Rajesh Shinde said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

