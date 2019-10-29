International Development News
Development News Edition

Kovind, Sitharaman step down from stage to check on guard who fainted

As a goodwill gesture, President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of State of Finance Anurag Thakur on Tuesday stepped down from the podium during an award function to enquire about the health of a women security guard, who collapsed at the event.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 15:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 15:32 IST
Kovind, Sitharaman step down from stage to check on guard who fainted
President Ram Nath Kovind, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Mos Anurag Thakur at the CSR event on Tuesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

As a goodwill gesture, President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of State of Finance Anurag Thakur on Tuesday stepped down from the podium during an award function to enquire about the health of a women security guard, who collapsed at the event.

In a video, the three leaders were seen walking down from the stage to check on the security guard, who fainted during the playing of the National Anthem at the National Corporate Social Responsibility Awards event.

The award ceremony instituted by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs was organised in the national capital to honour the CSR achievements under corporate initiatives with an aim to promote sustainable development. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Not over yet: New US Syria mission after al-Baghdadi's death

Washington, Oct 29 AP Pivoting from the dramatic killing of the Islamic State groups leader, the Pentagon is increasing US efforts to protect Syrias oil fields from the extremist group as well as from Syria itself and the countrys Russian a...

Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

FGN29 SAUDI-PM-LD BILATERALSTop Saudi ministers call on PM Modi discuss ways to deepen ties Riyadh Saudi Arabias top ministers called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Tuesday and discussed ways to further deepen bilateral ties in ar...

GM, Toyota, Chrysler back Trump on auto emissions

Washington, Oct 29 AFP Carmaking heavyweights General Motors, Toyota and Fiat Chrysler have backed President Donald Trumps efforts to ban California from maintaining its own stricter standards on car emissions, the auto giants have confirme...

Egypt says 13 militants killed in North Sinai

Cairo, Oct 29 AFP Egyptian security forces killed 13 suspected militants in a raid in the restive North Sinai, the interior ministry said Tuesday. Police raided a hideout in a deserted farm house in El-Arish, provincial capital of North Sin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019