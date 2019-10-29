4 dead as car rams into truck in Rajasthan

Four people died and three more were injured on Tuesday when a car crashed into a truck on NH-8 in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, police said. The accident occurred under the Prasad police station area on the national highway as the car carrying passengers from Vadodara, in neighboring Gujarat, rammed into the stationary truck by the roadside.

A woman was among the four who died on the spot and their identities are being ascertained, police said. The injured, two women and a girl, were referred to a hospital in Udaipur, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)