Amaravati home of Fadnavis' OSD attacked

The residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's Officer on Special Duty (OSD) was attacked in Amaravati town and a car parked outside vandalised by a group of people, an incident seen as a fallout of recent assembly polls, an official said on Tuesday. No one was injured in the attack, he said.

The OSD, Shrikant Bhartiya, was out of his home along with some family members at the time of the incident on Monday evening, he said. However, Bhartiya's parents were present inside the home located in the Rajapeth area of the Vidarbha town, around 680km from here, the official said.

During the attack, the group also vandalised the car of Bhartiya's brother Tushar, a BJP corporator in Amaravati, he said. The police said the attack was a fallout of the results of assembly elections declared last week, but did not elaborate.

On a complaint of Bharatiya's parents, an offence under IPC sections related to house-trespass, rioting and criminal intimidation was registered at the Rajapeth Police Station, he said. Two of the attackers were identified and the police scanning CCTV footage to establish the identity of others involved in the incident, he said..

