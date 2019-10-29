International Development News
29 arrested for attack on police team in Varanasi that left 3 cops injured

Around 29 people have been arrested for attacking a police team which raided Harsos village in Jansa police station of Varanasi on Monday night to nab two wanted criminals, officials said on Tuesday. A team of personnel from the Jaunpur unit of the Crime Branch reached the village on Monday night and arrested two people, Rajan and Rahul, in connection of a murder and loot case, they said.

While the team left in a car, a sub-inspector and a constable, who were on a motorcycle, were stopped and beaten up by villagers, the police said. On receiving information, the local police rushed to the spot but were pelted with stones, they said, adding that Inspector of Rohaniya police station, Parshuram Tripathi, and two constables were injured.

Around 29 villagers were arrested in this connection and nearly 27 more were detained for questioning for their alleged role in the attack, the officials said.

