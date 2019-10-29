Odisha CM announces incentives for sportspersons

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday announced incentives for sportspersons and inmates of state-run sports hostels. According to the announcement, the monthly allowance of girl inmates of sports hostels has been increased to Rs 500 and that of boy inmates to Rs 300 from Rs 200 per month, an official statement said.

The chief minister also had a discussion with sportspersons and students of state-run sports hostel, the statement said. For out of station participation in recognised sports competition organised by national sports federation or similar level, sportspersons will be given an allowance of Rs 300 per day.

Sportspersons achieving gold medal at national level competitions will get a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 for one year. For silver and bronze medals, the amount will be Rs 500 and Rs 300, respectively. Sports hostel students will get this amount in addition to their monthly allowances.

If a medal winner creates a record at the national level and the record is not broken for one year, the record holder will get an additional monthly allowance of Rs 5,000 for one year. Sportspersons selected for national teams will a get monthly allowance of Rs 1000 for one year.

A separate scheme will be formulated for Sports Department coaches with monetary incentives for performance enhancement, it said..

