International Development News
Development News Edition

Kedarnath, Yamunotri temples close for winters

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dehradun
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 17:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 17:35 IST
Kedarnath, Yamunotri temples close for winters

Kedarnath and Yamunotri temples in Garhwal Himalayas were closed for the winter season amid the chanting of Vedic hymns on the occasion of Bhaiya Dooj on Tuesday. While the gates of Kedarnath in Rudraprayag district were closed at 8.30 am, those of Yamunotri in Uttarkashi district were closed at 12.25 pm, officials of the temple committees concerned said.

A record nearly 10 lakh devotees paid obeisance at Kedarnath this season. It is the highest ever footfall ever recorded by the centuries-old shrine which bore the brunt of the tragic 2013 deluge, a Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee official said.

Around 1200 devotees attended the closing ceremony at Kedarnath this morning taking the total number of people visiting the Himalayan shrine this season to 997585, a temple committee spokesman said. An idol of the presiding deity Lord Shiva was loaded into a flower bedecked palanquin to be carried to the Omkareshwar temple at Ukhimath where he will be worshipped during the next six months, he said.

Chants of "Jai Baba Kedar" rent the air as the procession left for Ukhimath to a tune played by the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry band.            The procession will reach Omkareshwar temple, Ukhimath on October 31 via Rampur and Guptkashi. Temple committee officials, including its CEO B D Singh, the chief priest Kedar Ling and Rudraprayag Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh were prominent among those in attendance as the gates of the famous Himalayan shrine were closed.

Later at 12.25 pm, Yamunotri temple was also closed for devotees. The idol of goddess Yamuna was taken in a palanquin decorated with flowers after the closure of the temple gates to Kharsali where she will be worshipped during winter. With today's closures, three of the four famous Himalayan shrines of Uttarakhand also known as chardham stand closed. Gangotri was closed on Monday.

The annual chardham yatra will come conclude on November 17, with the closure of Badrinath dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

'Kickless' Longboard Dokido Offering Early Bird Special on Indiegogo Campaign

&#160;The Dokido, a sustainable, user-friendly&#160;innovation on the Kickless self-propelling longboard, is the perfect portable workout. In their Indiegogo campaign, the creators are offering a 26 discount on the board.Photo - httpsmma.pr...

CORRECTED-Israel's Netanyahu plans to move funds from civilian to military spending

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to shift funds designated for civilian purposes to military spending to meet any threats from Iran, a government official said on Tuesday. Netanyahu, in a speech on Monday, did not specify the...

U.S. Democratic hopeful Warren vows to bar corporate giants from hiring ex-officials

Democratic presidential contender Elizabeth Warren said on Tuesday she would bar large corporations and major government contractors from hiring former senior government officials for at least four years, filling in more details of the anti...

Commemorative coin on Paramahansa Yogananda released

The Union Minister for Finance Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman released a special commemorative coin on Paramahansa Yogananda to mark his 125th birth anniversary here today.Speaking on the occasion, the Finance Minister said this...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019