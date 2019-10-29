Following are the top stories at 5.30 pm

Top Saudi ministers call on PM Modi; discuss ways to deepen ties Riyadh: Saudi Arabia's top ministers called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Tuesday and discussed ways to further deepen bilateral ties in areas of energy, labour, agriculture and water technologies. By Zishan Haider

Clashes, shutdown as EU MPs reach Kashmir to assess ground situation Srinagar: A delegation of 23 EU MPs, on a two-day visit to assess the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, arrived here on Tuesday to a complete shutdown and clashes between people and security forces in several parts of the city and the Valley. By Sumir Kaul

Justice Bobde appointed next CJI; to take oath on November 18 New Delhi: Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde was on Tuesday appointed as the 47th Chief Justice of India, the Law Ministry said. Justice Bobde, 63, will take oath as the CJI on November 18, a day after incumbent Ranjan Gogoi demits office.

MDS5 TN-CHILD-3RDLD BOREWELL 80-hour operation to pull child out of borewell ends in tragedy, rescuers pull out body

Tiruchirappalli (TN): Rescuers pulled out the decomposed and mangled body of a 3-year-old boy early Tuesday from deep inside an unused borewell, after a futile 80-hour attempt to save the child who had fallen in while playing near his house in a Tamil Nadu village.

BOM11 MH-LD FADNAVIS-SENA Sena not promised CM's post for 2.5 years: Fadnavis

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the Shiv Sena was not promised the CM's post for two-and-a-half years when the alliance was formalised before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

DEL38 AVI-LD DGCA-GOAIR Replace PW engines of 13 A30Neo aircraft within 15 days: DGCA to GoAir

New Delhi: Civil aviation regulator DGCA on Tuesday asked GoAir to replace 13 A320Neo aircraft's PW engines, which have been used for over 3,000 hours, within the next 15 days or face grounding of airplanes, an official said. By Deepak Patel

BOM17 MH-PMC-LD DEPOSITORS PMC depositors protest outside RBI office seeking payback

Mumbai: Harried depositors of the troubled Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank continued with their protests by agitating outside an office of the Reserve Bank here on Tuesday, to demand a payback of their stuck money.

DEL26 PREZ-2NDLD POLICEWOMAN Prez attends to policewoman after award function

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday attended to a policewoman who slipped and apparently twisted her ankle during an awards function here.

DEL29 KARNATAKA-BYPOLLS-DEVE GOWDA No alliance with Congress, BJP for Karnataka bypolls, both not trustworthy: Deve Gowda

New Delhi: Janata Dal (Secular) president H D Deve Gowda has dismissed any possibility of having an electoral tie-up with either the Congress or the BJP for December 5 bypolls in Karnataka, describing both the national parties as "not trustworthy" and having the "same character".

DEL21 DL-AIR QUALITY Air quality plunges to 'severe' category in several parts of Delhi

New Delhi: The skies over the national capital were a smoky grey on Tuesday as the sun struggled to shine through the haze with the air quality deteriorating and slipping into the "severe" category in several places in the city.

FGN17 PM-JORDAN PM Modi meets Jordanian King Abdullah II

Riyadh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met King Abdullah II of Jordan here and the two leaders exchanged views on working closely together to strengthen the bilateral ties in different sectors, specially in trade and investment. By Zishan Haider

FGN28 PAK-SHARIF-HEALTH Nawaz Sharif fighting for life: doctor

Lahore: Nawaz Sharif is "fighting for life" after a drastic drop in his blood platelet count, a media report quoted his personal doctor as saying on Tuesday, days after Pakistan's former prime minster was rushed from prison to a hospital.

FGN33 CHINA-DALAI LAMA China says its approval is 'must' for choosing Dalai Lama’s successor

Beijing: China on Tuesday said its approval is must for choosing the successor to Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, rejecting the US' assertion that the next-in-line to Tibet’s exiled leader will be selected by the Tibetan people themselves and not by Beijing. By K J M Varma

DEL30 CJI-BOBDE-PROFILE Next CJI Justice S A Bobde, the SC judge who heard several key cases, now in Ayodhya bench

New Delhi: Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde, who was on Tuesday appointed as the 47th Chief Justice of India, has heard several key cases and is currently part of a 5-judge Constitution bench which will soon deliver its judgement in the politically sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case.

Under-fire Shakib doubtful for India tour, BCB chief questions attitude Dhaka: Uncertainty loomed over Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan's availability for the upcoming tour of India after the country's Cricket Board chief Nazmul Hassan questioned his attitude amid reports that he is set to be banned for not reporting a corrupt approach two years ago.

Joshna crashes out of World Championship Cairo: India's leading squash player Joshna Chinappa crashed out in the pre-quarterfinals of the CIB PSA Women's World Championship after a straight game defeat to top seed Nour El Sherbini here. ABH

