Ghulam Nabi Azad: Why are EU parliamentarians allowed to visit Jammu and Kashmir when opposition leaders are not?

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday slammed the BJP-led central government for allowing European Union (EU) parliamentarians to visit Jammu and Kashmir, but not the country's opposition leaders. "I don't have an objection to the European Union Parliament delegation visiting Jammu and Kashmir. What I object to is that the MPs of our own country are not being allowed to visit the place. I myself tried to visit Srinagar several times but I was sent back," Azad said addressing a public gathering here.

He said that he was finally allowed to visit Jammu and Kashmir after the Supreme Court's permission. "Despite SC order, I was only allowed to visit selected places. Even at these places, police were sending 90 per cent of the people back to their houses. There were cameras everywhere and people were being asked their addresses. People were threatened to not speak against the government," Azad said.

The Congress leader termed the EU parliamentarians' visit to Jammu and Kashmir as a "conducted tour". Later, addressing the media, Azad said: "Why are EU leaders being allowed to visit Jammu and Kashmir when even the opposition leaders are not being allowed to go there? This is an insult to the Parliament of India."

"Only some phones are working in the region while there is no internet connection. How are students suppose to study and businesses supposed to run?" he added. Azad said that he thinks the region has suffered a loss of around Rs 50-60 thousand crores since the abrogation of Article 370. (ANI)

