Girl killed in road accident

A seven-year-old girl waskilled when a speeding motorcycle hit here in West Bengal'sNadia district on Tuesday, police said

The girl was hit by the speeding motorcycle atIswaripur Bazar here. She was rushed to Kalyani JNM Hospitalbut doctors declared her brought dead, the police said

The girl, a resident of neighbouring Hooghly districthad come to her cousin's house here on the occasion of 'bhaiphonto', they added.

