International Development News
Development News Edition

Girl killed in road accident

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kalyani
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 18:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 18:54 IST
Girl killed in road accident

A seven-year-old girl waskilled when a speeding motorcycle hit here in West Bengal'sNadia district on Tuesday, police said

The girl was hit by the speeding motorcycle atIswaripur Bazar here. She was rushed to Kalyani JNM Hospitalbut doctors declared her brought dead, the police said

The girl, a resident of neighbouring Hooghly districthad come to her cousin's house here on the occasion of 'bhaiphonto', they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Hezbollah supporters destroy Lebanese protest camp

Hundreds of Hezbollah supporters, many of them wielding batons, rampaged through the main anti-government protest camp in the Lebanese capital on Tuesday, torching tents, smashing plastic chairs and chasing away protesters. Riot police race...

UPDATE 3-PM Hariri resigns as Lebanon crisis turns violent

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri said he would submit his resignation on Tuesday, declaring he had hit a dead end in trying to resolve a crisis unleashed by huge protests against Lebanons ruling elite. The Sunni politician addressed t...

Saudi King, PM Modi condemn terrorism; agree to boost bilateral security cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud on Tuesday condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and agreed to step up bilateral security cooperation. Modi, who is here to attend the third edition ...

2 dead as training aircraft crashes in northern Cyprus

Turkish Cypriot police say two 46-year-old men have been killed after their small, fixed-wing training aircraft crashed at an airport in breakaway northern Cyprus. Police said the aircraft crashed shortly after noon Tuesday near the termina...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019