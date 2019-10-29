Girl killed in road accident
A seven-year-old girl waskilled when a speeding motorcycle hit here in West Bengal'sNadia district on Tuesday, police said
The girl was hit by the speeding motorcycle atIswaripur Bazar here. She was rushed to Kalyani JNM Hospitalbut doctors declared her brought dead, the police said
The girl, a resident of neighbouring Hooghly districthad come to her cousin's house here on the occasion of 'bhaiphonto', they added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
