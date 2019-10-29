International Development News
Man who took money from minor girl for Youtube videos held for

  Mumbai
  Updated: 29-10-2019 19:28 IST
A 21-year-old man accused of taking money from a minor girl to make Youtube videos was charged with kidnapping and molestation and arrested by Vakola police in the metropolis, an official said on Tuesday. Sameer Ahmed Mansoor Sheikh and the victim came in touch through a common friend and developed a friendship on Facebook and social media platforms, he said.

"The accused, a resident of Kalina, used to take money from the victim to make Youtube videos. The two left for Hyderabad after the girl procured banks details of her father, who filed a kidnapping case," he said. The complainant got to know Rs 40,000 was withdrawn from his bank account after which the police traced the location of the accused while probing these transactions, he said.

"Sheikh was arrested when he reached the police station along with the minor girl. The girl's family has claimed he has taken several lakh rupees from her. We have charged him with kidnapping and molestation and under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," he added..

