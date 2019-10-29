CBI arrests Pailan group chief
The CBI on Tuesday arrested Pailan group chief Apurba Saha for illegally raising from the public through `fraudulent schemes' in a Rs 574-crore ponzi scam case, officials said. Saha was arrested from the city by the economic offences wing of the investigating agency and would be produced at the designated court on Wednesday.
A source in the agency said that Saha had in connivance with others raised around Rs 574 crore from the public through various illegal schemes. Saha was not cooperating with the investigating agency which led to his arrest eventually, the source said.
CBI had been investigating several other ponzi firms like Saradha and Rose Valley which defrauded thousands of investors by luring them with promises of high returns and failed to do so..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Overwhelming public support for Cong in Haryana, will form next govt: Hooda
India bars public gatherings in temple town as court verdict nears
CBI already sought his custody for investigating payment and companies abroad, which ED wants to probe now: Sibal tells court.
Public Sector Banks share plans for Customer Outreach Initiative to FM
UPDATE 3-Tens of thousands of Hong Kong protesters plead for U.S. help