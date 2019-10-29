International Development News
Development News Edition

CBI arrests Pailan group chief

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 19:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 19:29 IST
CBI arrests Pailan group chief

The CBI on Tuesday arrested Pailan group chief Apurba Saha for illegally raising from the public through `fraudulent schemes' in a Rs 574-crore ponzi scam case, officials said. Saha was arrested from the city by the economic offences wing of the investigating agency and would be produced at the designated court on Wednesday.

A source in the agency said that Saha had in connivance with others raised around Rs 574 crore from the public through various illegal schemes. Saha was not cooperating with the investigating agency which led to his arrest eventually, the source said.

CBI had been investigating several other ponzi firms like Saradha and Rose Valley which defrauded thousands of investors by luring them with promises of high returns and failed to do so..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Inter-ministerial group discusses possibility of further easing FDI policy

An inter-ministerial group on Tuesday held discussions on the possibility of further easing foreign direct investment FDI norms in different sectors with a view to attract overseas investors, an official said. The meeting was chaired by Dep...

Petrobras CEO says oil spill could be worst environmental 'attack' in Brazil's history

Oil slicks washing up on beaches along more than 2,000 kilometers 1,240 miles of Brazils northeast coastline could be the worst environmental attack in the countrys history, the chief executive of state-run oil giant Petrobras said on Tuesd...

Central Bank of India board okays Rs 3,353 cr fundraising via preferential equity to govt

Central Bank of India on Tuesday said its board of directors has approved to allot shares on a preferential basis to the government to raise up to Rs 3,353 crore. The capital raising committee of the board of directors at its meeting on Tue...

Brus demand resumption of ration, threaten roadblock from

An organisation of Bru refugees on Tuesday threatened to launch an indefinite roadblock from Thursday demanding resumption of free ration and cash-dole to the 35,000 displaced people living in relief camps in Tripura. The Centre has not su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019