International Development News
Development News Edition

Heavy increase in farm fires in Pb, Haryana; Delhi's air pollution may touch peak value now: Govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 20:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 20:15 IST
Heavy increase in farm fires in Pb, Haryana; Delhi's air pollution may touch peak value now: Govt

Farm fires in Punjab and Haryana increased drastically in the past 24 hours and the share of stubble burning in Delhi's air pollution may touch this year's peak value now, the city government said on Tuesday. The stubble plume from northwest regions has become one of the significant factors adversely affecting Delhi's air quality, it said in a statement, issued along with NASA satellite imagery and stubble burning-related projections of the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor, SAFAR.

Latest NASA images show a drastic spurt in crop residue burning in the two neighbouring states, which has severely affected Delhi's air quality, the Delhi government said. "The effective stubble fire counts in Haryana and Punjab have increased from 1,654 to 2,577 in the past 24 hours, which is a matter of extreme concern for the residents of Delhi," it said.

The government said the transport-level wind direction was north-westerly on Tuesday, which might increase the share of stubble plume in Delhi's pollution. "As per SAFAR model, the stubble share may touch this year's peak value now," it said.

Punjab and Haryana have recorded an increase of at least 2,400 farm fires, a major contributor to the air pollution, till October 27, according to government data. The number of farm fires surged despite the central government issuing strict directions to Haryana and Punjab last week to stop stubble burning completely.

SAFAR on Tuesday predicted that the share of smoke from stubble burning in Delhi's PM 2.5 concentration is likely to jump to 29 percent on Wednesday. It was 25 percent on Monday. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to Punjab and Haryana to take concrete steps against stubble burning to prevent the national capital from becoming a "gas chamber".

The period between October 15 and November 15 is considered critical as maximum number of stubble burning incidents take place in this span in Punjab and adjoining states. Despite a ban on stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana, farmers continue to defy it because of lack of financial incentives.

State governments have been providing 50-80 per cent subsidy to farmers and cooperative societies to buy modern farm equipment for in-situ management of paddy straw, and running a massive awareness campaign against stubble burning. The governments have also been issuing challans against farmers found burning crop residue based on the size of land they own under a 2015 order of the National Green Tribunal.

However the Punjab and Haryana High Court's September 19 order, staying the recovery of fine from farmers found violating the ban on stubble burning, has subdued the effect of challans, a Punjab government official told PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-U.S., China have come to understanding on trade relationship direction -Kushner

The United States and China have come to an understanding on the direction of their trade relationship after a nearly 16-month trade war, White House adviser Jared Kushner said on Tuesday. Kushner, President Donald Trumps son-in-law, told a...

CORRECTED-Turkey will find out via joint patrols with Russia whether Kurdish forces withdrew - Erdogan aide

Turkey will establish through its joint patrols with Russia in northeast Syria whether the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia has withdrawn from the region, a top aide to President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.Earlier, Russian Defence Minister Se...

Shakib made a mistake, BCB will stand by him: Bangladesh PM

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the countrys Cricket Board on Tuesday offered support to suspended all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, insisting that his failure to report corrupt approaches was a mistake from which he will learn and b...

IndiGo places order for 300 Airbus planes, to induct long range A321XLR aircraft

Placing one of the single largest aircraft orders, IndiGo will buy 300 Airbus 320 neo family planes as the budget carrier continues with its ambitious growth plans. While the price details were not disclosed, the order would be worth over U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019