1kg gold coins worth Rs 40 lakh seized from man at MP airport

Gold coins weighing one kilogram,worth about Rs 40 lakh, were recovered from a passenger atRaja Bhoj Airport in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Tuesday, saida CISF official

The accused has been identified as Harish Lokwani (35)who arrived here on a flight from Mumbai, he said

"It was seized during security check. Lokwani claimshe is a gold trader and the gold belongs to him. The case hasbeen handed over to the Income Tax department for furtherprobe," he added.

