1kg gold coins worth Rs 40 lakh seized from man at MP airport
Gold coins weighing one kilogram,worth about Rs 40 lakh, were recovered from a passenger atRaja Bhoj Airport in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Tuesday, saida CISF official
The accused has been identified as Harish Lokwani (35)who arrived here on a flight from Mumbai, he said
"It was seized during security check. Lokwani claimshe is a gold trader and the gold belongs to him. The case hasbeen handed over to the Income Tax department for furtherprobe," he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- trader
- passenger
- Bhopal
- Madhya Pradesh
- CISF
- Mumbai
- Income Tax department
ALSO READ
Falken Tyre launches new range for passenger vehicles in India
Air India becomes first airline to use Taxibot on A320 aircraft with passengers onboard
Uber taxi driver attacked, injured by passengers in Kerala
CRPF official duped of debit card, mobile phone by auto co-passengers
Gold,iPhones,cigarettes worth Rs 31 L seized from 2 passengers