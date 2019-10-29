Newborn found abandoned on footpath in Nagpur

A newborn infant was found abandoned on a footpath at Sadar police station area in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, an official said on Tuesday, adding that the boy has now been placed in an orphanage. The complainant Sunita Parate, a fruit seller, spotted a woman sitting next to her with a newborn baby late on Monday evening, the official said.

After sometime, the woman walked away leaving the baby behind. When she did not return for a very long time, Parate informed the police, he added. Police personnel rushed to the spot and took the infant's custody.

"The baby has been placed in the care of an orphanage," the official said. The police are now scanning the CCTV footage to identify the woman.

An offence under Indian Penal Code section 317 (exposure and abandonment of child under twelve years) has been registered against the unidentified accused..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)