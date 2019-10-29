Man tries to sodomise youth in hospital washroom

A youth has alleged that a man tried to sodomise him in the washroom of the Siliguri District Hospital here early on Tuesday, the police said. The youth, a resident of Gurung Basti area was admitted to the Siliguri District Hospital on October 26 with fever.

The youth in his complaint lodged with the Siliguri police station alleged that a man took him to the washroom of the hospital early on Tuesday and tried to sodomise him at knifepoint but he somehow managed to escape. The police said they are investigating the matter..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)