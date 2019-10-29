International Development News
Development News Edition

Over Rs 2 crore sanctioned to help Agrigold victims: Andhra Pradesh minister

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha on Tuesday said that the state government has sanctioned Rs 2,263 crore to help the AgriGold victims who had deposits below Rs 20,000.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 21:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 21:23 IST
Over Rs 2 crore sanctioned to help Agrigold victims: Andhra Pradesh minister
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha on Tuesday said that the state government has sanctioned Rs 2,263 crore to help the AgriGold victims who had deposits below Rs 20,000. A statement from the state government said that it had released an order on October 18 sanctioning Rs 2,263 crore to help the Agrigold victims who had deposits below Rs 20,000 each.

Speaking at the YSR Congress party central office at Tadepalli, Sucharitha said with the government aid 65 per cent of the depositors would be benefited. The Home Minister said, "AgriGold was established in 1995 with 32 lakh depositors from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Orissa, Chhatisgarh and Andaman and Nicobar islands and Rs 6,380 crore was collected from the depositors. As the deposits were not returned even after the expiry of the due date, the depositors booked cases against AgriGold in several police stations in the state."

Sucharitha said as the deposits were not returned, victims started agitations all over the state and then the YSR Congress party had also supported the victims. She said, "YS Jaganmohan Reddy had met the Agrigold victims during padayatra of the state and included their demands in the party manifesto. The Chief Minister had in his first Cabinet meeting said the state government would sanction Rs 11,500 crore to the Agrigold victims and the latest GO sanctioning aid to them was a part of it." The Home Minister said that though the earlier TDP government had promised to go to the aid of small-time depositors, it had not done so. "There is no precedent anywhere in the country that the government has come to the aid of depositors of a scam-ridden private company. It is only Reddy's government that has gone to the rescue of the depositors and everybody can see that people are applauding the move."

Sucharitha said that efforts are being made to seize AgriGold assets and hand them over to the court and soon the remaining victims of AgriGold would also be benefited. In reply to the question that atrocities against women were increasing in the state, the Home Minister said a case of a girl being raped was reported from Dachepalli on October 19.

The accused has been arrested and the government has agreed to meet the expenses of the girl for her education. The government is immediately taking action in such cases, she added. (ANI)

Also Read: Russia's Putin revokes Geneva convention protocol on war crimes victims

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Five killed as EU delegation visits disputed Kashmir

Five people were killed by militants in Indian Kashmir on Tuesday, police said, as a group of European Union lawmakers began the first visit by a foreign delegation to the disputed region since New Delhi revoked its autonomy in August.In th...

Soccer-Emery tells Xhaka to apologise after clash with Arsenal fans

Arsenal coach Unai Emery said Granit Xhaka should apologise after his confrontation with supporters and refused to confirm whether the Swiss midfielder will retain the club captaincy. Xhakas substitution during Arsenals 2-2 draw with Crysta...

Bosnia faces outflow of military personnel over low wages - Parliamentary commissioner

Bosnia is facing an outflow from its politically sensitive multi-ethnic armed forces OSBiH due to the failure of political institutions to approve adequate funding, the Balkan countrys military commissioner warned on Tuesday.The formation o...

Falcons release veteran K Bryant

The Atlanta Falcons parted ways with 44-year-old kicker Matt Bryant again on Tuesday. Bryant missed three field goals in his last two games and also missed a potential game-tying extra point in a 34-33 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019