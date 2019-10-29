International Development News
27-yr-old woman commits suicide in Noida

  Updated: 29-10-2019 21:57 IST
The body of a 27-year-old woman was found hanging from a ceiling fan inside her house here on Tuesday, police said. Sonam Lal, a resident of Sector 12 here, worked at a consultancy firm in Delhi's Karol Bagh, they said.

"Her body was found hanging inside a room of the house. A purported suicide note was recovered from the spot in which she stated that nobody was to be blamed for her taking the extreme step," an official from Sector 24 police station said. "The woman has apologised to her mother for ending her life and sought her forgiveness in the note," the official added.

The body was sent for postmortem and further probe was underway, police said. In a separate incident, a 24-year-old woman was hospitalised after she allegedly tried to end her life by consuming a liquid disinfectant.

Mary, who hails from Odisha but presently lives in Hoshiarpur village here, consumed the liquid around 7.30 pm and was rushed to a local private hospital. But was later referred to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi, an official from Sector 49 police station said. "Her condition is stable now and she is out of danger. The cause of her suicide bid is yet to be ascertained. Her family has been informed and further proceedings are underway," he said.

