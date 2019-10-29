City Briefs: Man arrested for snatching wallet New Delhi; Boy apprehended New Delhi

Two beggars, who were trying to abduct a six-year-old boy, were arrested from Central Delhi's Chandni Mahal area, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday evening.

According to police, the boy was standing near a road when the beggars -- a man and woman -- approached him and tried to take him along with them

Meanwhile, people in the area stopped them and called police, a senior police official said, adding that they have been arrested from the spot and further investigation is underway.

Police meets New Delhi residents to sensitise them about safety, security

The Delhi Police on Tuesday has met with the residents of New Delhi district to sensitise them about their safety and security, officials said. A meeting was also held by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Deepak Yadav with the resident welfare and market welfare associations, wherein all such safety tips, including CCTV installation, covering locality with boundary and number of security guards deployed, were given, they said.

Man arrested for snatching wallet New Delhi

A 44-year-old man was arrested for allegedly snatching the wallet of a person in New Delhi's Connaught Place area, police said on Tuesday.

He has been identified as Sikandar, a resident of Chandni Mahal, they said. On Diwali, one Vinod Pal, a Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh, was watching the laser show in the area.

Around 8.20 pm, he came out of the Inner Circle of the area for shopping and when he took out his wallet from his pocket, an unknown person snatched it from his hand and ran away, a senior police officer said. He raised an alarm and immediately, a police officer, who was present there, caught him after a brief chase, police added.

Boy apprehended New Delhi

A 14-year-old boy was apprehended for allegedly staling two-wheelers from the national capital, police said on Tuesday.

On Monday, a complainant reported that he has parked his motorcycle in the street of Dwarka South area and in the night, someone has stolen it, they said. Police got a tip-off on Monday that the juvenile, who was involved in the incident, would come to near Mahavir Enclave, following which a trap was laid and the juvenile was apprehended at 5:55 pm, a senior police officer said.

On his instance, six motorcycles were recovered, they added.

