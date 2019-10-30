International Development News
Development News Edition

Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu to receive heavy rainfall today: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that isolated places over Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to receive heavy rainfall today.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 09:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 09:11 IST
Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu to receive heavy rainfall today: IMD
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that isolated places over Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to receive heavy rainfall today. The weather forecast agency further predicted that heavy falls is also likely over Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe.

"Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana and Coastal and South Interior Karnataka," IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin. In Delhi, the sky will partly be cloudy with the minimum and maximum temperatures hovering around 19 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius.

The thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Konkan and Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, Rayalseema, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep. The squally winds, speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph, is likely over Lakshadweep-Maldive areas and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea and along and off Kerala coast. "Gale winds, speed reaching 140-150 kmph gusting to 170 kmph, very likely over west-central and adjoining east-central and north Arabian Sea."

The sea condition is very likely to phenomenal over west-central and adjoining east-central and the north Arabian Sea and rough to very rough over the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep-Maldives areas and along and off Kerala and south Karnataka coasts. The organisation has advised fishermen not to venture into these areas for the next couple of days.

The weather forecast agency also alerted about the Cyclone KYARR and said that this extremely severe cyclonic storm has movednorth-northwestwards with a speed of 4 kmph during the past six hours. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards till today, re-curve west-southwestwards thereafter and move towards Gulf of Aden off south Oman-Yemen coasts during subsequent three days.

"It is very likely to weaken into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm during the morning of October 30 and further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm by the morning of October 31," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin. The well-marked low-pressure area now lies over Lakshadweep-Maldives areas and adjoining Comorin area with associated cyclonic circulation extending upto mid-tropospheric levels.

"The system is likely to concentrate into a Depression over Lakshadweep-Maldives areas and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea during next 24 hours. It is likely to move northwestwards across Lakshadweep Islands and intensify into Deep Depression during subsequent 24 hours." Under the influence of the system over Comorin area and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Tamilnadu, Kerala, Lakshadweep and heavy rainfall over Rayalseema and Karnataka up to October 31. (ANI)

Also Read: Former interlocutor to Jammu and Kashmir Dineshwar Sharma appointed administrator of Lakshadweep: Official spokesperson.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Commemorative coin on Paramahansa Yogananda released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Power-play goals propel Bruins past Sharks

The Boston Bruins scored two first-period power-play goals against the leagues top penalty-killing unit and never looked back, beating the visiting San Jose Sharks 5-1 on Tuesday night. David Pastrnak and David Krejci scored on the man adva...

England wary of World Cup backlash from Black Caps

Wellington, Oct 29 AFP England wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow believes New Zealand will be intent on exacting World Cup revenge in the Twenty20 series that begins in Christchurch on Friday. The Black Caps suffered the cruellest of defe...

Strasburg shines, Nats send World Series to Game 7

HOUSTON -- Stephen Strasburg overcame a bumpy opening frame to pitch 8 13 sterling innings, and Anthony Rendon drove in five runs as the Washington Nationals forced a decisive Game 7 of the World Series with a 7-2 victory over the Houston A...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. economy likely lost further ground in third quarter

The U.S. economy likely slowed further in the third quarter, held back by a moderation in consumer spending and declining business investment, which could spur the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates again to keep the expansion on course....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019