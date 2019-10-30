9 children fall ill after consuming seeds

Nine children fell ill after consuming seeds in the fields in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Wednesday. The kids, aged between 3-14, had gone to the fields at Bidoli village in the Jhinjhana area on Tuesday night and consumed seeds from a plant, the police said.

They complained of headaches, vomiting and stomach disorder. They were rushed to a hospital, the police said.

