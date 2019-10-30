9 children fall ill after consuming seeds
Nine children fell ill after consuming seeds in the fields in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Wednesday. The kids, aged between 3-14, had gone to the fields at Bidoli village in the Jhinjhana area on Tuesday night and consumed seeds from a plant, the police said.
They complained of headaches, vomiting and stomach disorder. They were rushed to a hospital, the police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- fields
- kids
- Uttar Pradesh
- Shamli district
- plant
- hospital
- Jhinjhana
ALSO READ
China stocks ease after 5-day rally on downbeat data; Hong Kong skids
High on ease, low on nutrition: instant-noodle diet harms Asian kids
Ritwik Bhattacharya trained tribal kids for junior nationals
UPDATE 2-No school for Chicago kids on Thursday amid teachers' strike ahead of deal deadline
UPDATE 1-No school for Chicago kids on Thursday amid teachers' strike ahead of deal deadline