Five arrested for gambling

Five persons were arrested from a hotel in the citys Park Street area for gambling, police said on Wednesday. During a raid on Tuesday night, the Kolkata Police arrested five persons from a room for gambling, a police officer.

"They were playing cards for gambling. We have seized cash amounting to nearly Rs two lakhs as board money, four sets of playing cards, six mobile phones and other documents from their possession," the officer said. A case under relevant sections of the IPC and the West Bengal Gambling and Prize Competition Act was registered in the Park Street Police Station, he added.

