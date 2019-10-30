International Development News
Dalit family attacked over opposing girl's harassment

  • Muzaffarnagar
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 10:35 IST
A Dalit man and his two family members were injured in an attack for opposing the harassment of his daughter in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said. The 17-year-old girl had gone to collect water from a hand pump at Bhokarhedi village under Bhopa police station area on Tuesday when a youth came and allegedly harassed her, the police said.

The brother of the girl opposed the accused, following which he came with his family and attacked the man, his father and the girl, the police said. A complaint has been filed and an investigation is on, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

