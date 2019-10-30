International Development News
Development News Edition

Security beefed up in Kashmir after terror attack, normal life disrupted in valley

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 11:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 11:24 IST
Security beefed up in Kashmir after terror attack, normal life disrupted in valley
Image Credit: ANI

Security was stepped up in Kashmir on Wednesday following the terror attack in Kulgam district in which five laborers from West Bengal were killed, even as a complete shutdown disrupted normal life across the valley, officials said. Security personnel along with a flying squad have been deployed in several areas in the city and across the valley, especially in South Kashmir.

The officials said random checking of vehicles and frisking of people was being done as part of the security drill. The deployment of additional security personnel was done in the wake of the killing of five migrant laborers in Kulgam district of south Kashmir on Tuesday night. Another laborer was injured and has been shifted to a hospital here.

The officials said the security personnel were alert to thwart any attempts by anti-national elements to target non-locals or to derail peace in the valley. Normal life remained affected across the Kashmir valley for the 87th day on Wednesday following the abrogation of Article 370.

Clashes broke out at several places in Kashmir on Tuesday leaving several persons injured. The clashes took place at a time when a delegation of European Union lawmakers is on a two-day visit to the valley. The officials said markets remained closed on Wednesday, while public transport remained off the roads.

Roadside vendors, who had regularly set up their stalls over the past two months, also did not turn up for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, they said. The annual board examinations for class 10 and class 12 are being held as per schedule.

Class 10 examinations began on Tuesday, while the class 12 exams are scheduled to start from Wednesday afternoon. Landline and post-paid mobile phone services have been restored across the valley, but all Internet services continued to remain suspended since 5 August.

Most of the top-level and second-rung separatist politicians have been taken into preventive custody while mainstream leaders including two former chief ministers -- Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti – have been either detained or placed under house arrest. The government has detained former chief minister and sitting Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah under the controversial Public Safety Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Philippine energy chief says to draft plan for nuclear programme

The Philippines will prepare a detailed plan for the International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA on how it could embark on a nuclear power programme, its energy chief said on Wednesday, backing a push for the country to tap nuclear energy. We a...

Australia's Woolworths admits underpaying staff up to Aus$300 mn

Sydney, Oct 30 AFP Australian retail giant Woolworths on Wednesday admitted underpaying workers up to 300 million Australian dollars USD 206 million, the latest in a string of big businesses that have failed to properly pay staff. The payme...

Penguins get off to fast start in win over Flyers

Seven players scored and the Pittsburgh Penguins rode a four-goal first period Tuesday to a 7-1 walloping of the visiting Philadelphia Flyers. Dominik Kahun, Sidney Crosby and Dominik Simon each had a goal and two assists, and the Penguins ...

WIDER IMAGE-Yugoslavia's brutalist relics fascinate the Instagram generation

Genex Tower is unmissable on the highway from Belgrade airport to the centre of the city. Its two soaring blocks, connected by an aerial bridge and topped with a long-closed rotating restaurant resembling a space capsule, are such an unusua...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019