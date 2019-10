Five people were killed when aprivate bus in which they were travelling overturned inTumakuru district on Wednesday, police said

About a dozen people sustained injuries, and they havebeen hospitalised, the police added

The bus was going from Pavagada to Tumakuru when themishap happened at village Agrahara near Koratagere.

