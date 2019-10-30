International Development News
Rajasthan: 2 cattle guards suspended for cooking meat, consuming liquor at animal rescue centre

Two cattle guards were suspended on Wednesday for allegedly cooking meat and consuming liquor at a forest department's animal rescue centre in Nagaur district of Rajasthan. Munshi Khan and Bhanwar Ram allegedly cooked meat at the Gogedau rescue centre on Monday night, officials said.

Nagaur Deputy Conservator of Forest Sunil Kumar said that villagers who informed the forest department about the the activity alleged that it was deer meat, but primary probe revealed it was mutton. Following the complaint from the Bishnoi community -- who strongly believe in protecting the environment and wildlife -- forest department officials reached the rescue centre and found the cooked meat.

"Both the cattle guards were suspended today (Wednesday) and a departmental inquiry has been initiated," Kumar said. "We are sending the samples for testing for validation," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

