International Development News
Development News Edition

ATM cash box carrying Rs 13,000 stolen

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jalna
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 17:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 17:49 IST
ATM cash box carrying Rs 13,000 stolen

An ATM cash box of a bank, carrying Rs 13,000, was allegedly stolen by unidentified persons here, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place at the Bank of Maharashtra's ATM kiosk in Nutan Vasahat area in the wee hours of Monday, they said.

"The thieves first tried to break open the ATM cash box, but failed to do so. Thereafter, they removed the box, which contained Rs 13,000 cash, and decamped with it," Kadim Jalna police station in-charge, Devidas Shelke, said. "CCTV cameras placed inside the kiosk has recorded the incident and police are going through the footage," he added.

According to police, an offence has been registered in this connection..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Swastika, Kavya clinch bronze medals in Oman Junior and Cadet Open

Young Indian paddlers Swastika Ghosh and Kavya Sree Baskar came up with impressive performances to secure bronze medals in the Oman Junior and Cadet TT Open in Muscat. Swastika, who was part of the silver medal-winning team in the tournamen...

India's marine exports to China touches USD 800 million; on course to cross USD 1 billion mark

Indias exports of marine products to China tripled in the last nine months touching USD 800 million and is expected to cross the USD one billion mark this year, according to an official statement. The big push of marine exports to China wer...

NPCIL admits malware attack on computer in Kudankulam plant

The NPCIL on Tuesday admitted of a malware attack on one of the computers in the Kudankualm Nuclear Power Plant. The Nuclear Power Corporation of India NPCIL, a public sector undertaking under the Department of Atomic Energy, however, added...

ElasticRun raises USD 40 mn in funding led by Prosus Ventures

ElasticRun, a virtual logistics network provider, on Wednesday said it has raised USD 40 million about Rs 284 crore in funding led by Prosus Ventures formerly Naspers Ventures. The funding round, which also saw participation from existing i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019