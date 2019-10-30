Maoists were killed during shootout:police

Caught on the backfoot over the recent gunning down of four maoists, police on Wednesday said they were killed during an exchange of fire which was started by the ultras. However, tribal leaders, who acted as messengers to broker a deal for their surrender, claimed that it was a pre-planned attack by the police.

Four maoists--- Karthi, Rema, Aravind and Manivasagan-- were killed in a two-day combing operation near Attapady in Palakkad distrct that started on Monday, Palakkad Superintendent of Police Shiv Vikram said. "The Thunderbolt commando team was patrolling the Manjikadu area. They saw a camp shed and when they approached it, there was firing and then there was exchange of fire.

We got information that in the exchange of fire, three people--a woman and two men-- were neutralised," Shiv Vikram told the media here. Vikram said the next day the shootout lasted nearly two hours and one person was "neutralised." "We recovered a loaded AK 47 and some magazines from the neutralised person. Later we withdrew from the area as the Thunderbolt team had seen more people in the locality.

We suspect they were armed with self-loading rifles (SLRs) all of which are deadly weapons." The district police chief said they suspect that two maoists might have escaped. Police recovered materials including an AK 47, some 303 rifles, country-made weapons, around 100 rounds of ammunition besides mobile phones and laptops.

"It was a very dangerous situation but fortunately none of us got hurt," Vikram said. Refuting tribal representatives' charges, he said "I don't think they came to surrender. That too with deadly weapons like AK 47 and all. Do you think it is believable?" he asked reporters.

However, the tribal leaders alleged that the maoist team would never fire at the police as they were planning to surrender. Tribal leaders Shivani and Murugan, who acted as mediators between the police and ultras, said former Agali ASP Navneet Sharma had asked them to mediate.

"The police had earlier agreed that they would provide a rehabilitation package for the maoists who would surrender. But ACP Sharma was transferred recently. This was like a pre-planned attack on the maoists," Shivani told a private news channel.

Echoing similar views, Murugan claimed police had sent messengers to maoists asking them to surrender. "They were ready to do so. The government too had some surrender package. But police failed to provide it to the maoists," Murugan said.

Shivani said Manivasagan was not well and wanted to surrender. A total of seven Maoists have been killed since the Left government came to power in 2016.

A suspected Maoist leader C P Jaleel was killed early in March this year in an exchange of fire with police personnel at a resort in Wayanad. Kuppuswamy Devaraj, 65, and Ajitha, 45, were killed in an alleged encounter with police in Nilambur forests on November 24, 2016.

The issue figured in the state assembly with the Opposition Congress-led UDF on Wednesday moving a notice for an adjournment motion over the alleged fake encounter and also seeking an independent probe into the matter. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, however, justified the police action, saying it was in self-defence.

He also said maoists from other states were trying to infiltrate Kerala and expand their activities in the western ghats. Citing the chief minister's reply,the Speaker refused to allow notice for the motion..

